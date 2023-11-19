Recall Issued For Ground Beef Product Due To Possible Contamination

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Sunday, Nov. 19 that Skyline Provisions, Inc. is recalling approximately 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products that were produced and packed on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

The items were shipped to locations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The following products are subject to recall:

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 81/19” with “ITEM # 000248” printed on the label.

20-lb. carton boxes containing four packages of “SKYLINE PROVISIONS, INC. GROUND BEEF 75/25” with “ITEM # 000293” printed on the label.

Click here to view the product labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

