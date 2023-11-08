Recall Issued For Granola Brand Due To Possible Serious Allergic Reactions

Gluten-Free Honey Oat Granola manufactured by Grandy Organics of Hiram, Maine was distributed directly to customers in several states, including New York and New Jersey, packed in 3-pound bags.

The recalled product, which may contain undeclared coconut, has a lot code of 231017-03459-1 with a UPC of 648960034590.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions should they consume this product," the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in announcing the recall.

After conducting a thorough tracing exercise, Grandy Organics discovered that the product potentially containing trace levels of coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately.

Inquiries and questions should be directed to by emailing customerservice@grandyorganics.com or calling 207-935-7415 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

