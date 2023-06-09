Recall Issued For Frozen Fruit Product Due To Potential Hepatitis A Contamination

in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Wawona Frozen Foods issued the recall for its Organic Daybreak Blend, 4-pound size because the frozen organic strawberries in the blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

"Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product and there are no illnesses associated with the product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the food," the FDA said.

The recalled items have “Use By” dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023, and 10/18/2023.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled blend, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

The lot codes may be viewed by clicking on the second image above.

No other lot codes are affected.

Consumers with questions may call Wawona at 866-534-9986, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit www.wawona.com.

