Recall Issued For Brand Of Fried Rice Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Garland Ventures is recalling approximately 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken fried rice products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The product, produced on Friday, Nov. 10, that is subject to recall is:

12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label.

Packages bear the establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Click here to view the product labels in this link for the USDA.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during review of testing results, which showed the product tested positive for L. monocytogenes.

FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection primarily affecting older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.