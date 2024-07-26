Recall Issued For 207K Pounds Of Boar's Head Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of all liverwurst products produced by the establishment that are currently available in commerce.

Additionally, certain deli meat products produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst may also be adulterated with L. monocytogenes.

All told the recall involved about 207,528 pounds of products.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, July 17, and have a 44-day shelf life.

Click here to view labels of products subject to recall.

Those products are:

3.5-pound loaves in plastic casing or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing "Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA." The products shipped to retailers bear sell-by dates ranging from Thursday, July 25 to Friday, August 30, printed on the side of the packaging.

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb. or various-weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with the sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb. or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with the sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell-by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell-by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024. The following deli meat products are subject to recall:

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., Customer Service at 1-800-352-6277.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email their questions to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

