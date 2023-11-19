Recall Issued By Ice Cream Manufacturer Due To Listeria Fears

Vermont-based Wilcox Ice Cream says that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured on Tuesday, Nov. 14 may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

In addition to the mint chip flavor, the company is recalling all other products manufactured at its facility during the same time period.

Products were distributed in retail stores and co-ops located in New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

The products, with best-by dates from 9/14/24 to 11/14/24 are listed here on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Customers should not consume the listed products.

Consumers may take a picture of the top and sides of the container showing the best-by date and may email the company for credit at AR@wilcoxicecreamvt.com.

In addition to the photos, consumers should include the number of products purchased, where they were purchased, and their full name address, and telephone number.

Wilcox Ice Cream may be contacted by phone at 802-375-1133 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

