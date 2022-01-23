Contact Us
Real Estate

Richard Gere Moves From One Hudson Valley Town To Another, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Richard Gere
Richard Gere Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/By Nancy Pelosi's House office /

Movie star Richard Gere has listed his Northern Westchester home for tens of millions of dollars and moved to another mansion in a neighboring town, according to a new report.

Gere listed his estate in Pound Ridge for $28 million, and he moved to the estate in North Salem, according to a report on Thursday, Jan. 20, from Dirt, a news outlet that focuses on luxury real estate.

The Pound Ridge home is 11,658 square feet, with eight bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, according to the report. 

The 72-year-old actor, known for roles in films including "Pretty Woman" and "Runaway Bride," made the move with his wife, Alejandra Silva, the news outlet reported.

Gere married the 38-year-old publicist and activist in 2018.

Read the full report from Dirt here.

