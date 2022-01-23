Richard Gere Moves From One Hudson Valley Town To Another, Report Says

Movie star Richard Gere has listed his Northern Westchester home for tens of millions of dollars and moved to another mansion in a neighboring town, according to a new report.

Gere listed his estate in Pound Ridge for $28 million, and he moved to the estate in North Salem, according to a report on Thursday, Jan. 20, from Dirt, a news outlet that focuses on luxury real estate.

The Pound Ridge home is 11,658 square feet, with eight bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, according to the report.

The 72-year-old actor, known for roles in films including "Pretty Woman" and "Runaway Bride," made the move with his wife, Alejandra Silva, the news outlet reported.

Gere married the 38-year-old publicist and activist in 2018.

Read the full report from Dirt here.

