Private Island Home On Lake In Hudson Valley Listed At $850,000

One of the more unique waterfront homes on the market, One Willow Island, a two-story restored stone colonial set on Willow Island, a private island overlooking Putnam Lake, has hit the market.
Located in Putnam County in the Town of Patterson, One Willow Island offers 360-degree views of the 200-acre lake.
Listed by Houlihan Lawrence for $850,000, this turnkey home is available fully furnished and ready to move in.
The four-bedroom, 1.5-bath home features an open floor plan that is ideal for entertaining or simply enjoying the spectacular lake views year-round.
Accessed by boat, the 0.66-acre island includes several docks overlooking the non-motorized lake. There’s a private driveway and garage on the mainland.
The interior features:
- a dining room;
- great room with dramatic cut-stone fireplace;
- beamed ceilings; hardwood floors;
- modern bathroom with step-in glass shower enclosure and free-standing tub;
- powder room;
- gourmet kitchen with granite countertops,
- pantry and high-end appliances,
- and a balcony for stunning views of the lake.
A lower level has:
- a storage area;
- laundry room;
- and mud room.
Built in 1932, the home has been completely updated with heat, cable, a new hot water heater, a washer/dryer and internet.
