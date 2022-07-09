Paul Simon, Edie Brickell Sell Estate In Region At $6 Million Loss, Report Says

Singer-songwriter Paul Simon and his wife Edie Brickell have sold their Connecticut estate at a significant loss, according to a brand-new report.

The Fairfield County property, located in New Canaan, sold for $10.8 million on Friday, July 1, according to listing records, Mansion Global reports.

The couple had purchased the 32-acre property from the estate of investor Charles A. Dana Jr. for $16.5 million in 2002, according to the report, which noted that Dana had owned the estate for almost half a century.

The Brookwood Lane estate was originally built in 1938.

In 2019, Simon and Brickell, who is also a singer, put it on the market for $13.9 million.

The six-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion sits in a private park.

"The first thing we thought when we moved from Manhattan was 'Wow! We have our own park'," Simon, now 80 years old, said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal at the time. "It took half an hour to walk a loop of the property with the dogs.”

