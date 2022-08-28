'Nothing Else Like It': $14.9M Estate In Region Poised To Break Local Town Record

An estate that was listed for sale earlier this year is the most expensive property on the market in a Fairfield County town, according to a new report from CNBC.

Orchard's End, located in New Canaan, at 544 Oenoke Ridge is listed for sale at $14.9 million.

The property's listing agent said she believes the sale of the property will beat the current record of the most expensive home sold in New Canaan, CNBC reported.

The record is currently held by a mansion sold for $14.3 million in 2014, the news outlet said.

“It’s the crown jewel of New Canaan built with the highest quality materials that you can’t find these days,” Nest Seekers International listing agent Danielle Malloy told CNBC. “There’s nothing else like it.”

The home was built in 1929 and designed by William B. Tubby, an architect who also designed the William H. Childs House in Brooklyn and Waveny House in New Canaan, according to the listing.

The current owners renovated the home in 2014.

The estate is more than six acres and in addition to the main home, features a guest house and a 5,000-square-foot wellness center, along with a custom pool, the listing said.

Read the full report from CNBC here.

