Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: NY Lawmakers Reach Deal To Legalize Pot For Recreational Use
Real Estate

Hudson Valley Home Of Actor Hits Market At $3.25M

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hank Azaria Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Nick Aleck
Actor and comedian Hank Azaria is selling his Northern Westchester estate for $3.25 million. Photo Credit: Zillow.com

Actor and comedian Hank Azaria, the voice of “The Simpsons” characters, such as Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum, has listed his Northern Westchester home for $3.25 million.

Located in Bedford Corners, Azaria is said to have fallen in the love with the 19th century home at first sight.

A description of the antique farmhouse-style home on Compass Greater NY, the realty company handling the sale, says the home,  a roomy 5,384 square feet, is tucked away on a quiet country road, nestled on four private acres, and has been "meticulously renovated."

During the renovation, care was taken to make sure the residence maintained its charm of old, mixed with new amenities.

The family room.

Zillow.com

It features an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, a master suite, and three bedrooms.

In addition, the estate has a separate pool and pool house, extensive gardens, and a guest suite above the three-car heated garage.

Azaria's favorite rooms are said to be the TV room and the gourmet kitchen. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.