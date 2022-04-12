Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Historic Hudson Valley Estate Listed For Sale At $12.5 Million

Nicole Valinote
Beaconsfield Estate, located at 249 Bedford Center Road in Bedford Hills
Beaconsfield Estate, located at 249 Bedford Center Road in Bedford Hills Photo Credit: Christie's International Real Estate/MAGRINO

A historic Westchester County estate has hit the market for the first time in nearly 40 years with an asking price of $12.5 million.

Beaconsfield Estate is located at 249 Bedford Center Road in Bedford Hills, according to Christie's International Real Estate.

According to the listing, the property is 13.5 acres, and the main home was built in 1890.

The Tudor-style house is 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms that feature fireplaces, six full bathrooms, and two partial bathrooms and is located a short distance from the Glen Arbor Golf Club.

The house also has formal living and dining rooms, a lounge, and a library.

There is also a guest house, an outdoor pool, tennis court, and putting green.

