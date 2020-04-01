Ex-Yankees Manager Joe Torre Sells Lake House In Hudson Valley

He’s outta there!

Legendary New York Yankees manager Joe Torre, who has a career in Major League Baseball spanning six decades, has sold his charming lake house in the Hudson Valley.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Torre, who has been everything from a player to a manager to league executive in MLB, sold his Carmel home, which overlooks Lake Mahopac, for $983,000, a reported $117,000 loss off what he paid for the Putnam County property in 2006.

According to the report , “the hillside lot boasts a pair of charming cottages: the main residence perched at the top of the property and a guest dwelling nestled down by the water. Together, the two structures combine for four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,022-square-feet.

“Flowering gardens and mature trees spruce up the exterior space, leading into bright common spaces with lattice windows, hardwood floors, picture windows, and vaulted ceilings. The living room features a stone fireplace, and the kitchen adds a butcher-block island and sunny breakfast nook.”

Torre, 79, managed the New York Mets from 1977 through 1981 before taking over the Atlanta Braves for several years and a stint in the broadcasting booth. Torre then managed the New York Yankees from 1996 to 2007, when he won four World Series titles.

He left New York to manage the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years before retiring in 2010. Torre is now serving under MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in multiple capacities.

