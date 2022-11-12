'Dirty Dancing' Producer Lists Hudson Valley Home For Nearly $6 Million, Report Says

Film producer Mitchell Cannold, famous for "Dirty Dancing," has listed his Northern Westchester residence for nearly $6 million, Mansion Global reports.

The 6.5-acre estate located in Pound Ridge at 15 Col Sheldon Lane, which is being sold for $5.985 million, was bought by Cannold in 2015 for $2.6 million, and he then spent $2.5 million renovating it in 2016, adding bathrooms, kitchens, new mechanicals, and radiant heating floor, the outlet reports.

The house has around 8,147 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, three half-baths, walls of glass with views of the grounds, a high-end custom-made home theater, a pond, and an outdoor pool, according to the residence's listing and Mansion Global.

The property has also been used to film commercials for brands such as Diet Coke, Zara, Samsung, and Bruno Magli in the last few years, the outlet said.

The sale is being handled by Nancy Strong and Stacey Oestreich of Douglas Elliman, according to the listing.

