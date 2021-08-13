Condo Owners At Trump Tower In White Plains Vote To Dump Ex-President's Name

First Donald Trump was ousted from the Oval Office, now his name is being stripped from one of his organization's Westchester condo complexes.

Unit owners in the 35-story Trump Tower at City Center in White Plains reportedly voted to drop the controversial former president's name, leading them to remove his title from the building entirely.

More than two-thirds of the unit owners in the building voted in favor of removing the Trump moniker, with many citing the Jan. 6 insurrection of the former president’s supporters at the US Capitol as their reasoning for canceling him.

There had reportedly been talks amongst condo owners about removing the Trump name earlier, but they never came to fruition. However, following the riot at the Capitol, many believed it could have hurt property values being associated with the disgraced former president.

Because the owners of the complex voted to rebrand the complex, the Trump Organization will also no longer manage the property that has borne his name since it was built in 2005.

The process to rebrand the condo complex is currently underway, according to building officials. Trump’s name will remain in place until that happens.

Trump being removed from the White Plains condo complex comes following similar measures that were taken at Parc Stamford in Connecticut and on two Riverside Boulevard buildings in the Upper West Side.

In January, the condo board of Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach also voted to remove the ex-president’s name after the Capitol riot, while the owners of Trump Soho got ahead of the game and ditched the Trump brand in 2017.

The Trump brand remains in place in two New York buildings, the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.