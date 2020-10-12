Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee Sells Hudson Valley Home She Shared With Cuomo

Joe Lombardi
4 Bittersweet Lane in New Castle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, celebrity chef Sandra Lee Cuomo's three daughters in a photo from May, 2019. Photo Credit: Sandra Lee via Facebook

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee has sold the Northern Westchester home she shared for several years with her former boyfriend, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to a new report.

The home, at 4 Bittersweet Lane in New Castle, sold for $1.85 million after originally being listed for $2 million, The New York Post reports.

Lee bought the home, called Lily Pond, in for $1.3 million in 2009. She moved to a new home, located in Malibu, California, late last year, shortly after the 54-year-old Lee and 62-year-old Cuomo confirmed their split in September 2019.

“Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the two said in a joint statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25.

“We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls,” they said, referring to Cuomo’s three daughters from his marriage to Kerry Kennedy. “Our personal lives remain personal and there will be no further comment.”

