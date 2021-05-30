137-Acre Estate Overlooking Hudson River Hits Market For $6.95 Million

If you are out house shopping and have a spare $7 million then a Hudson Valley home on the market is just the spot.

Located in Ulster County, in the village of Saugerties, the home, or should we say 13,892 square-foot-mansion, has extraordinary views of the Hudson River and rich history, but it needs a little tender loving care.

It which sits between the Catskill Mountains and the river was once part of the 1,000 acres of Henry Barclay farm.

A view from the entryway. Zillow.com

It was built in 1855 by Joseph B. Sheffield the owner of the once successful J. B. Sheffield & Son Company, producer of fine paper.

The property also has restored farm buildings, an artist studio, and a caretaker cottage on 137 riverfront acres.

The brick mansion is partially restored but needs a new family to transform the blank pallet inside the doors into a forever home.

Many original architectural details are intact and modern infrastructure is in place in both the mansion and grounds.

The front entrance. Zillow.com

So, if you are looking for a fixer-upper, and have the said $6,950,000, then the place is yours.

The home is listed by Heather Corner of Sotheby's. You can take a tour of the estate on Zillow here.

