Raw Milk From NY Farm Recalled Over Possible Bacteria Concerns

Routine testing revealed the presence of bacteria in unpasteurized milk that was sold by Montgomery County’s HuHill Farm in Fort Plain, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The farm was prohibited from selling raw milk until further testing indicated it was free of the harmful bacteria.

No illnesses connected to the recall had been reported to the agency as of Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The particular bacteria found, Campylobacter jejuni, can cause a number of adverse health issues like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start two to five days after ingestion.

The Department of Agriculture and Markets encouraged anyone who purchased raw milk from HuHill Farm to throw it out and call the farm at 518-860-8098.

