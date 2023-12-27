Raw Dog, Cat Food Sold In NY Being Recalled Due To Contamination Concerns

Earlier this month, Blue Ridge Beef began recalling certain lots of their "Kitten Grind," "Puppy Mix," and "Kitten Mix," after the company notified the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that a sample had tested positive.

The products subject to the recall were distributed between Nov. 14 and Dec. 20 packaged in clear plastic sold primarily at stores in these states:

Connecticut;

Massachusetts;

Maryland;

North Carolina;

New York;

Pennsylvania;

Virginia.

Products included in the recall have a "use by date" of Sunday, Dec. 24 and the lot number "N24 1114":

Two-pound bags of Kitten Grind with a UPC of: 8 54298 00101 6;

Two-pound bags of Kitten Mix with a UPC of: 8 54298 00243 6;

Two-pound bags of Puppy Mix with a UPC of: 8 54298 00169 6.

The lot numbers and used by dates are located on the silver tabs at the end of the tubes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

"Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," according to health officials.

According to the FDA, "pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.

"Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain."

Health officials made note that otherwise healthy pets can also infect other animals or humans without showing those warning signs.

Pet owners who may have purchased the items have been instructed not to feed their animals with it and to contact Blue Ridge Beef by emailing blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund.

They should also "destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access.

"Do not sell or donate the recalled products," officials continued. "Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers."

