Rapidly Strengthening New Tropical Storm Expected To Become First Hurricane Of Season

Tropical Storm Beryl, the second named storm since the season began on Saturday, June 1, is now located about 820 miles east-southeast of Barbados.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is moving west at 23 miles per hour.

Beryl is expected to become a major hurricane Sunday night, June 30, or Monday morning, July 1, the National Hurricane Center said.

It likely will bring destructive hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge to portions of the Windward Islands in the Lesser Antilles during that time.

For a look at Beryl's projected path through Thursday, July 4, click on the second image above.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms (winds of 39 miles per hour or higher). That's the most storms ever predicted for an Atlantic hurricane season.

Of those, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including four to seven major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Forecasters have a 70 percent confidence in these ranges, NOAA said.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, Nov. 30.

