Fair 62°

SHARE

Ramps Between Thruway, Busy Parkway To Close In Westchester: Here's Where, When

Traffic in Westchester is scheduled to be impacted by multiple ramp closures between the New York Thruway and a busy parkway. 

The ramp from Interstate 87 South to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway (Exit 8A) in Elmsford will close for the weekend.&nbsp;

The ramp from Interstate 87 South to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway (Exit 8A) in Elmsford will close for the weekend. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The ramps between Interstate 87 South to Exit 8A and from I-87 North to Exit 7A, which both lead to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway, will close in the Village of Elmsford from Saturday morning, June 29 to Sunday night, June 30, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday and end at 8 p.m. on Sunday and will allow for ramp construction work, officials said.

Motorists should use the posted detours as an alternate route. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE