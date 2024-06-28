Ramps Between Thruway, Busy Parkway To Close In Westchester: Here's Where, When

The ramps between Interstate 87 South to Exit 8A and from I-87 North to Exit 7A, which both lead to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway, will close in the Village of Elmsford from Saturday morning, June 29 to Sunday night, June 30, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday and end at 8 p.m. on Sunday and will allow for ramp construction work, officials said.

Motorists should use the posted detours as an alternate route.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.