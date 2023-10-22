Overcast 53°

SHARE

Rain Moves Out But Wind Gusts From Nor'easter Could Hit 40 MPH In Second Half Of Weekend

Rainfall from a powerful Nor'easter has pushed off the coast but the storm's impact will linger into the second half of the weekend with blustery conditions, and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour at times, according to the National Weather Service.

<p>There will be wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in the second half of the weekend.</p>

There will be wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in the second half of the weekend.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The windy conditions on Sunday, Oct. 22 will extend from New England through the rest of the Northeast and into the mid-Atlantic. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will become partly sunny on Sunday, Oct. 22. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s but the breezy conditions and strong gusts will make it feel cooler.

It will be pleasant on Monday, Oct. 23 with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

Dry conditions will continue with mainly sunny skies Tuesday, Oct. 24 through the end of the workweek with a midweek springlike surge in temperatures, as highs climb into the upper 60s to low 70s each day Wednesday, Oct. 25 into Friday, Oct. 27.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE