Railroad Crossing On Busy Hudson Valley Road To Close For Several Days: Here's Where

Beginning on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m., Route 312 in the Putnam County village of Brewster will close at the Dykeman Railroad Crossing next to the intersection with Ice Pond Road, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services announced on Friday, July 26.

The closure will continue until Monday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m., officials added, adding that it will allow crews to replace the railroad crossing.

Motorists in the area can use Interstate 684 and Interstate 84 as a detour around the closure.

