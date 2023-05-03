Rabid Raccoon Case Confirmed In Region

Sullivan County Public Health has confirmed that a raccoon in the Fremont Center area tested positive for the rabies virus.

“The raccoon was killed, and the property owners called Public Health, just as they should,” said Acting Public Health Director Karen Holden. “The head of the raccoon was sent to Albany today, and it came back positive for rabies.”

Rabies occurs commonly throughout New York State, with the vast majority of cases occurring in wild animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, and woodchucks, the department said.

Domestic animals account for less than 10 percent of the reported rabies cases, which most often include cats, cattle, and dogs. Wild animals may expose your pets if they are allowed to freely roam on your property in wooded areas, they added.

The health department is also reminding residents to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations and offering a few tips on how to stay safe when near wildlife:

Don’t try to separate two fighting animals. Wear gloves if you handle your pet after a fight.

Keep family pets indoors at night. Don’t leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed, food garbage, or other foods that may attract animals.

Tightly cap or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch, or garage, and cap your chimney with screens.

Don’t feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs, or stray cats.

If you are bitten by a wild animal seek treatment immediately and report contact with wild animals to Sullivan County Department of Public Health at (845) 292-5910.

If you can safely do so, don’t let an animal escape that has possibly exposed someone to rabies. Depending on the species, it can be observed or tested for rabies in order to avoid the need for rabies treatment for people or to avoid euthanizing and testing exposed unvaccinated pets.

