Rabid Beaver Found In Dutchess County: Here's What To Know

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health has confirmed a positive rabies test in a beaver captured after being observed at the Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area in the Town of Red Hook on Monday, Aug. 6.

"Residents and visitors enjoying Tivoli Bay for paddleboarding and other activities should be aware of their surroundings and be cautious for any wildlife acting aggressively," according to a statement by the Dutchess County Government.

If any individual or any domestic animal has had recent direct contact with a beaver in the area or unusual interaction and direct contact with wildlife in this area, call DBCH as soon as possible at 845-486-3404, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 845-431-6465 on nights and weekends.

Immediate treatment after potential exposure to rabies is crucial, authorities note.

Rabies is a viral disease that can affect the central nervous system of humans and other mammals.

It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, making early intervention essential.

The virus is typically transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal via bites or scratches. Immediate medical attention following potential exposure is crucial to prevent the onset of symptoms.

DBCH is reminding residents not to approach non-domesticated animals.

