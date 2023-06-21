Protest Planned For GOP Presidential Hopeful Ron DeSantis' Visit To Rockland County

DeSantis is slated to appear at an invitation-only $ 6,600-a-person fundraising event in Rockland County at the Crowne Plaza in Suffern on Thursday, June 29.

In advance of the event, reportedly planned by Seth Gribetz, the Englewood, New Jersey investor, local Democrats are putting out the call for demonstrators on their Facebook page.

"We are taking action and organizing a powerful, peaceful protest to let Governor DeSantis know the book banning, ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ and hate have no home in Rockland," the group said on Facebook.

The group also stated: "Together, we can send a resounding message that Rockland County stands against hate, discrimination, and policies that undermine our democracy and harm our communities."

Another LBGTQ group, "Get Gone Ron" on Facebook, is also planning to be at the protest.

"Protest the Republican presidential candidate who's against abortion, fair voting rights, greenhouse gas reduction, immigrants, queer rights, sensible gun laws, trans kids, Disney, and so much more!" the group said.

The protests, which also include about a dozen other groups, are slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the hotel located at 3 Executive Blvd., Suffern.

Officials with the DeSantis campaign did not return phone calls or emails for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

