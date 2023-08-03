'Preppy Killer' Robert Chambers Now Living In Rockland

Chambers, age 56, was released from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Ulster County on Tuesday, July 25, and is now residing in Rockland County, according to the state Department of Parole.

Officials do not reveal which city the parolee is living in, but many on social media say Chambers is living in Spring Valley.

The once handsome Chambers admitted he strangled 18-year-old Jennifer Levin to death in what he said was a night of "rough sex," in Central Park in 1986 and served a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

The killing of Levin was front-page news for months as the two both hung around in the same upper-class social circles of Manhattan. The case captured national attention and a major-motion picture was produced in 1989 called "The Preppie Murderer."

Initially, Chambers denied killing Levin but eventually admitted to strangling her in the park and took a 15-year plea deal.

News reports from that time say, Chambers, who was 19 years old at the time, savagely beat her and smothered her with his jacket.

Her body was found by a bicyclist who discovered Levin dead wearing a miniskirt with her legs spread and her blouse and bra pushed, exposing her breasts.

After being released from prison in 2008, he lived in Manhattan with his girlfriend, Shawn Kovell, until the couple was busted for selling drugs for which he received a 19-year sentence.

Calls to Chamber's family members have not been returned.

Chambers is on parole until 2028, state officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.