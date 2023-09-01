Shallow Fog 56°

SHARE

Powdery Substance Found During Rockland County Arrest Found To Contain Fentanyl, Police Say

A white powdery substance found during the arrest of a 37-year-old Hudson Valley man led to police contacting a special hazardous materials team for testing.

A white powdery substance found during an arrest turned out to contain fentanyl.
A white powdery substance found during an arrest turned out to contain fentanyl. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Rockland County in Spring Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

According to the Spring Valley Police, during a routine warrants arrest of Ahmed Ahmed, homeless, for having multiple outstanding warrants for criminal contempt, a small amount of substance was found loose among his belongings.

Out of an abundance of caution, the property was securely bagged and placed in the rear Police Department parking lot and the Rockland County Hazardous Materials Team was contacted and responded to test the substance, the department said.

The test revealed that there was a trace amount of fentanyl within the powdery residue but not to the level of being hazardous, officials said. 

Ahmed is being held in the Rockland County Jail on $ 5,000 cash bail. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE