Hudson Valley Man Convicted In Fatal Stabbing Of Roommate

Dutchess County resident Andrew Alex Fraser of Poughkeepsie was convicted of murder on Monday, May 13, after two days of jury deliberations.

According to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office, Fraser killed Dontay Brown, age 24, during a knife attack, which resulted in a fatal stab wound into Brown’s skull, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at 25 South Grand Ave., in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department investigated the case and apprehended Fraser the following day in Brooklyn.

“The jury’s verdict holds Andrew Fraser accountable for this senseless act of violence that stole the life of Mr. Brown, said District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

"I commend the emergency personnel who responded to the scene, the members of law enforcement for swiftly apprehending the defendant, and the prosecutors from my office who worked diligently to seek justice in this case.”

The case was prosecuted by Unit Chiefs Andrea Long and Frank Petramale.

