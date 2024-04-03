Hudson Valley Man Faces 12 Years In Prison For Pulling Gun On Cops

Dutchess County resident Leopoldo Duarte Palacios, age 38, of Poughkeepsie, made the plea on Tuesday, April 2.

During the plea, Duarte Palacios admitted that on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, he possessed a loaded firearm, a Kel Tec Model PF9 nine-millimeter caliber semi-automatic pistol, and pointed it at police, said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

As part of the plea agreement, his state prison sentence will be capped at 12 years with five years post-release supervision. He is due back in court on Friday, June 7 for sentencing.

This incident occurred in Poughkeepsie at around 8 p.m. near 632 Main St.

After receiving a call for service, the City of Poughkeepsie Police responded, and Duarte Palacios pulled the firearm from his pants pocket and pointed the gun at a police officer, the DA's Office said.

As he struggled with a police officer, Duarte Palacios attempted to load a round into the chamber. Another officer discharged his firearm striking Duarte Palacio in the arm, the DA said.

Duarte Palacio continued to refuse to release the firearm during the struggle. Officers were eventually able to recover the illegal firearm and render aid to Duarte Palacios for his injuries.

“Each and every day, our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities," Parisi said. "My office will aggressively prosecute anyone who inflicts or attempts to inflict harm or violence on our law enforcement officers."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.