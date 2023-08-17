Potential Tropical Systems Brewing In Atlantic Basin: Here's Latest

The next tropical storms that develop in the Atlantic basin will take the names Emily and Franklin, in that order.

In the Central Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur while it moves westward to west-northward at about 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic through the end of the week," the National Hurricane Center said.

In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa could slowly form late this week or over the weekend while it moves generally west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern Atlantic, according to the hurricane center.

Meanwhile in the Pacific, tropical development has been active, with newly named Tropical Storm Hilary forming.

Hillary has the potential to bring impacts to the southwestern United States and Baja California Peninsula in Mexico this weekend.

There is a separate set of names used for tropical systems in the Pacific.

View the names scheduled through 2028 in this link from the National Hurricane Center.

