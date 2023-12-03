Potent Storm Will Bring Periods Of Rain, Heavy At Times: Here's 5-Day Forecast

The system moved into the Northeast from the south overnight, bringing a new round of precipitation that will continue at times during the day on Sunday, Dec. 3, according to the National Weather Service. There will be patchy fog at times.

Around an inch of rainfall is expected for most of the region with parts of northern New York and New England seeing a mix of rain and snow (shown in pink in the image above from AccuWeather.com).

The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Rain will wind down in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 4 before skies become partly sunny on a day in which the high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Around an inch of rainfall is expected from the second storm system.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s.

The outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 6 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny and brisk on Thursday, Dec. 7 with a high temperature in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

