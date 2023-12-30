Post-New Year's Storm Could Bring Snow; Here's Current Projected Timing

Current projections have the storm arriving in the Northeast on Thursday, Jan. 4.

There's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength and timing. Still, current models show it could bring a mix of rain and wet snow in areas farther south with accumulating snowfall possible farther north and inland.

The days leading up to the arrival of the storm will be more seasonable temperature-wise following a week-long unsettled stretch marked by milder than normal temps, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday, Dec. 30 will be cloudy with peeks of sun at times and a high temperature generally in the low to mid-40s.

There is a window for a slight chance of rain from the late morning through the mid-afternoon.

It will finally brighten up on New Year's Eve Day with mostly sunny skies and brisk conditions with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Winds will be out of the west at about about 8 to 10 miles per hour, making it. feel like it's about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature.

For the dropping of the ball down the flagpole at Times Square starting right at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, look for mainly clear skies with a temperature right around the freezing mark as the ball completes its descent at midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.

New Year's Day will be chilly with a high temperature ranging from 40 degrees to the low 40s and partly sunny skies.

Dry conditions will continue on both Tuesday, Jan. 2, and Wednesday, Jan. 3 with mainly clear skies and a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.