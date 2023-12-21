Post-Christmas Storm Could Stretch Out Over Days: Here's Projected Timing

According to current forecast models, the system will move in from the Midwest on Tuesday, Dec. 26, just in time to affect post-Christmas travel, the National Weather Service says.

It's then expected to linger into Wednesday, Dec. 27, and possibly Thursday, Dec. 28 as well.

With daytime high temperatures expected to be in the 40s during that time, most of the precipitation is expected to be rainfall, except in inland areas where overnight lows could fall below freezing.

The winter solstice is at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 followed by the first full day of winter on Friday, Dec. 22, and it will feel like it.

It will remain sunny and brisk with the high temperature in the mid to upper 30s on both days, but it will feel even colder with wind-chill values in the teens and 20s Thursday and Friday..

Saturday, Dec. 23 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s and calmer winds.

It will be mostly cloudy on Christmas Eve on Sunday, Dec. 24, and partly sunny on Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25 with a high temperature in the mid-40s on both days. (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, temperatures will climb to a high of around 50 degrees the day after Christmas, with a chance of rain during the afternoon before rain becomes likely after nightfall on Tuesday.

Rain will continue at times on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 28 with a high temperature in the mid-40s both days.

There's uncertainty surrounding the timing and strength of the post-Christmas storm.

