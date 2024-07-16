Popular Rockland County Lake Reopens After Harmful Algae Bloom Causes Closure

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation said Tuesday, July 16, that Lake Welch in Harriman State Park in Rockland County in Stony Point had reopened the beach and picnic grounds after a harmful algae bloom was first observed on Tuesday, July 9.

The bloom prevented the lake from being open for swimming or other recreational activities.

Officials said an algaecide was applied to Lake Welch to treat and minimize the spread of the bloom. After no visible bloom sightings over the weekend and satisfactory water quality samples, it was determined the beach could reopen for swimming.

Updates on swimming conditions at Lake Welch will continue to be posted on the website, https://parks.ny.gov/parks/lakewelch/details.aspx, and the mobile app.

