Popular Restaurant In Region Closing After 10 Years

Sullivan County's Soy Asian Cusine, in Monticello, known for their homemade dumplings, sushi, and "very good Japanese food," according to a Yelper, announced on their Facebook page they will be closing on Monday, Jan. 15.

The restaurant didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they wanted to thank everyone for their business and that they would be missed.

Always popular with foodies, one diner had this to say just last month on Yelp:

"Very good Japanese food (which is difficult to find in the area.) The service is excellent and given the size of the huge menu is prepared quickly and is very fresh. Good drinks, and a large dining room. This place has had many lives over the years and it is great to see that Soy has survived the ups and downs of Monticello."

Another had this to say when they heard the news: "No! 🥺 my favorite sushi roll never to be had again 🥺🥺"

So if you love Soy, be sure and visit before Jan. 15.

The restaurant is located at 512 Broadway, Monticello.

