Would-Be Male Staffer Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Embattled NY Rep. George Santos

Embattled New York Rep. George Santos is facing more troubling allegations, this time from a would-be congressional aide who’s accusing him of sexual harassment and ethics violations.

In a post on Twitter Friday, Feb. 3, Derek Myers said he had filed a police report with the Capitol Police, and a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics. His tweet includes a copy of the ethics complaint “in light of transparency,” he said.

In it, Myers claims the freshman Republican lawmaker representing parts of Nassau County and Queens asked him if he had a profile on Grindr, a popular gay dating app. The question came while the two worked alone in Santos’ personal office in late January 2023, Myers alleges.

“The congressman shared with me that he, himself, had a profile,” reads the complaint.

Myers goes on to accuse Santos of placing his hand on the man’s inner thigh and touching his groin.

“He proceeded to look at me and say, ‘My husband is out of town tonight if you want to come over’ and went on to tell me where the congressman lived,” he says in the complaint.

Myers is also accusing Santos’ office of violating House ethics rules after allegedly having him perform unpaid work before he was on the payroll.

“Since this, I have learned that such volunteer work within a congressional office without the correct procedures being followed is a violation of the house ethics..." he said.

Myers claims that his job offer was later rescinded after Santos’ staff learned about his background as a journalist, even though it had previously been discussed.

“These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media,” Myers said on Twitter. “They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter.”

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Ward, the ranking member of the House Ethics Committee, confirmed to the New York Times that Myers’ letter had been received by her office.

Santos had not publicly addressed the allegations as of Monday, Feb. 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.