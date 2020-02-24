Contact Us
Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Ardsley

Zak Failla
A 95-year-old woman died after being involved in a one-car crash on American Legion Drive in Ardsley.
A 95-year-old woman died after being involved in a one-car crash on American Legion Drive in Ardsley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 95-year-old woman died over the weekend from injuries suffered during a one-car crash in Westchester.

Police said that the woman, from Hartsdale, died on Saturday, Feb. 22 after her husband crashed into a tree in Ardsley.

Both were transported to the Westchester Medical Center following the crash, and the woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. The identities of the driver and his passenger have not been released by.

The one-car crash reportedly happened when the driver struck a tree on American Legion Drive as they were leaving the DeCicco & Sons market. It is unclear what caused the driver to strike the tree.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

