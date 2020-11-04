With Most Of Votes Counted, Five Hudson Valley Counties Have Gone Or Are Leaning For Trump

The presidential election outcome remains in the hands of several swing states, but in the Hudson Valley, five of seven counties have either gone or are leaning for President Donald Trump in his re-election campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden.

As of late Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, here's the breakdown with the percentage of votes counted:

For Trump:

Putnam, 59 percent to 39 percent (80 percent of vote reported)

Dutchess, 51 percent to 48 percent (82 percent of vote reported)

Rockland, 55 percent to 44 percent (77 percent of vote reported)

Orange, 54 percent to 44 percent (82 percent of vote reported)

Sullivan, 58 percent to 41 percent (80 percent of vote reported)

For Biden

Westchester, 64 percent to 35 percent (95 percent of vote reported)

Ulster County, 55 percent to 43 percent (81 percent of vote reported)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.