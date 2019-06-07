Will Gillibrand, de Blasio Qualify For First Presidential Debates? Politico Says Yes

The first televised presidential debates begin this month, airing on June 26-27 in Miami, followed by July 30-31 in Detroit.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hope to be among 20 Democratic candidates invited to the opening debates. The qualification deadline is Wednesday, June 12.

This updated Politico analysis, released Thursday, June 6, predicts that both de Blasio and Gillibrand will both qualify for the opening round of primary debates.

According to the new analysis , de Blasio and Gillibrand have reached the threshold set by the Democratic National Committee to appear in the June 26 and 27 debates. The DNC declined to comment.

De Blasio has been scrambling to secure enough campaign donations to meet one of the two key criteria – receiving money from at least 65,000 supporters. De Blasio said he met another DNC threshold by hitting at least 1 percent in three national polls, confirmed by Politico.

Earlier Thursday, Gillibrand announced that she was within 5,000 donors of the minimum needed to qualify for the debates, as reported here by the Washington Examiner.

More details about their chances of advancing were reported here by New York Magazine.

See the initial debate announcements by clicking here as well as here.

