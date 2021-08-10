Who Is Kathy Hochul? Cuomo Resignation Shifts Focus To NY's Soon-To-Be First Female Governor

Longtime Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become New York’s first female governor when she officially takes over for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation, effective later this month.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Cuomo announced that he would be stepping away from Albany, effective in 14 days on Tuesday, Aug. 24, paving the way for Hochul (whose last name is pronounced HOKE-ul and rhymes with "Local") to step in and seek to stabilize what has become a highly political climate in New York.

Hochul, age 62, has served as Cuomo’s top lieutenant for nearly seven years, the longest tenure of any current lieutenant governor currently serving in the nation.

She will assume office as New York battles variants of the COVID-19 virus and the fallout from the Cuomo sexual harassment scandal and his subsequent resignation.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," Hochul tweeted Tuesday afternoon shortly after Cuomo's announcement.

"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor.”

Since calls for Cuomo’s resignation grew louder, Hochul has reportedly been preparing to take over, hosting meetings with local and state lawmakers and advocacy groups.

Hochul, from the Buffalo area, first became a running mate with Cuomo in 2014 before joining him again on the ticket in 2018 when he won his third term. Prior to that, she won a US House special election in 2011 in New York’s 26th Congressional District over former Republican Congressman Chris Lee.

Before Congress, Hochul spent nearly 20 years in local and state politics, including more than a decade as a Hamburg town council member and four years as the Erie County Clerk.

It is unknown whether Hochul will run for re-election when the current governor’s term ends next year.

During his resignation speech, Cuomo praised Hochul, calling her “smart and competent.”

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," he said. "We have a lot going on -- I'm very worried about the Delta variant, and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly and my resignation will be effective in 14 days."

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said “It is a historic day in our state’s history – we open a new chapter, welcoming New York’s first female governor.

"I look forward to working with incoming Governor Kathy Hochul and building on the progress New York has made.

"Governor Hochul is an experienced leader and should be well equipped to lead New York through the challenges that lay ahead, and working with her, we will champion the issues facing our communities.”

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs issued a lengthy statement on Hochul, highlighting the work she has put in to assist her mother in running a transitional domestic violence shelter (the Kathleen Mary House) to helping make the property tax cap permanent.

"New York will finally have its first female Governor and we could not be in better hands,” he said. "Kathy Hochul has always and relentlessly fought for the people of New York.

Jacobs also highlighted Hochul’s extensive experience at all levels of government.

“Her experience at all levels of government – Town Board Member, County Clerk, Congresswoman, and Lieutenant Governor, makes her uniquely well-equipped to effectively govern the State at this time,” he added.

“I am confident that incoming Governor Hochul’s empathy, work ethic, and authentic concern for the welfare of its citizens will make her an outstanding Governor for our State.”

State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also had praise for Hochul, who will be entering into a whirlwind when she steps into the governor’s seat.

“Working with Governor Kathy Hochul, the first woman Governor of New York State, we will continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild our economy and face our challenges standing together,” she said. “Governor Hochul is a dedicated leader, and united, we will get the people’s work done.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.