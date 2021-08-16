Where Will Cuo Go? Soon-To-Be Ex-Gov Unsure What He'll Do, Where He'll Live After Leaving Post

In his first interview after announcing his resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is unsure of his immediate plans, but he won't be "disappearing."

Cuomo is set to step down as New York's governor on Tuesday, Aug. 24. He made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 10, following a 165-page report from Attorney General Letitia James, which included accusations that he sexually harassed 11 women.

In the interview with New York Magazine Cuomo said he is unsure of his plans, including where he is going to live after leaving the executive mansion in Albany, a place where either he or his father, the late former Gov. Mario Cuomo, have lived 21 out of the last 38 years.

Andrew Cuomo previously lived in the Northern Westchester town of New Castle in the home of his former girlfriend, celebrity chef Sandra Lee.

“Uh, I don’t know what I’m gonna do,” Cuomo told the magazine. “I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change. And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth. You know?

"I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington. ... I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

He also said he thinks his resignation was the right decision for the state.

“I feel like I did the right thing," Cuomo told New York Magazine. "I did the right thing for the state.

“I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools.”

