Vote Now: Who Won Second Democratic Presidential Debate?

It's a wrap. The second Democratic Party presidential debate is over and it's time to let us know who you think won.

Poll Who do you think won the second Democratic Party presidential debate? Joe Biden Pete Buttigieg Kamala Harris Bernie Sanders Andrew Yang Another Democrat No opinion Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who do you think won the second Democratic Party presidential debate? Joe Biden 14%

Pete Buttigieg 14%

Kamala Harris 23%

Bernie Sanders 19%

Andrew Yang 12%

Another Democrat 2%

No opinion 16% Back to Vote

A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.

Both debates were broadcast live by NBC-TV, Telemundo and MSNBC . Ten candidates appeared on two consecutive nights.

Former Vice President Joe Biden squared off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and seven other Democrats on Thursday night, June 27. Their exchanges got heated at times, especially when discussion shifted to private health insurance versus " Medicare for all."

Here was the lineup for the second debate:

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joe Biden, former vice president

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, IN

Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator

Kamala Harris, California senator

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Eric Swalwell, U.S. representative from California

Marianne Williamson, self-help author

Andrew Yang, former tech executive

If you wonder who Daily Voice readers thought won the opening night's debate, click here.

Wednesday's debate covered a wide range of topics, from abortion, gay rights, gun control, health care, corporate greed, Middle East conflicts, climate change , immigration, impeachment and the ERA -- with some answers delivered in Spanish.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.