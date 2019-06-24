Vote Now: Who Will Win First Democratic Presidential Debate?

The first Democratic Party presidential debates begin this week. A record field of Democrats is competing to become the party's nominee in 2020.
How do you think will win the first Democratic Party presidential debate?
-
Cory Booker
0%
-
Julián Castro
0%
-
Bill de Blasio
0%
-
John Delaney
0%
-
Tulsi Gabbard
6%
-
Jay Inslee
0%
-
Amy Klobuchar
18%
-
Beto O’Rourke
0%
-
Tim Ryan
0%
-
Elizabeth Warren
76%
Debates will be spread over two nights in Miami this week -- with 10 candidates appearing each night.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will share the stage with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on opening night, 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on the second night, 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27.
The first round of debates will be broadcast live on both NBC-TV and MSNBC.
Here is the lineup for the first debate on Wednesday, June 26
- Cory Booker, New Jersey senator
- Julián Castro, former U.S. housing secretary
- Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
- John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland
- Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii
- Jay Inslee, governor of Washington
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas
- Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
Failing to make the Miami debate based on pre-established qualifying criteria were Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida, according to the DNC.
