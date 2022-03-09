Ukraine Crisis: NY Lawmakers Push To Suspend Gas Tax

With gas prices at the pump surging to record highs, some New York lawmakers are proposing a temporary suspension of the statewide gas tax to provide some financial relief to motorists.

Upstate New York Sen. Peter Oberacker and Sen. Senator Fred Akshar announced that they are jointly proposing the New York Gas Tax Relief Act to combat the increased costs that have spiked due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If approved, the legislation would suspend the state gas tax through Thursday, Sept. 1, “in an effort to combat the increased costs that have burdened New Yorkers over the past two years and have escalated even higher in recent weeks.”

“Driving to work, the grocery store, the doctor, or to pick up the kids from any number of locations is a reality of life where we live,” Oberacker said. “Higher gasoline costs are a constant budget burden and the price at the pump is on the rise again due to a number of factors.

“Fortunately, Albany has the ability to offer immediate relief by suspending the state gas tax.”

Nationally, in the past year, the average price of gas per gallon rose from $2.80 to $4.25 as of Wednesday, March 9. The price is up eight cents in the past 24 hours and 56 cents in the past week as the conflict continues.

In New York, motorists are paying an average of $4.43 per gallon, up six cents in a day, nearly a dollar in the past week, and 79 cents in the past month.

“Families and small businesses are struggling like never before with unprecedented cost increases in nearly every facet of their lives, especially at the gas pump,” Akshar said.

“While our leaders in Albany and Washington seem more interested in pleasing their political interests than easing the burdens on everyday New Yorkers, this legislation puts our people’s economic survival first.”

A breakdown of average gas prices on March 9 in downstate New York, by county is as follows:

Rockland: $4.53 (up 5 cents in the past 24 hours);

Westchester: $4.53 (up 6 cents);

Putnam: $4.54 (up 6 cents);

Dutchess: $4.51 (up 5 cents);

Suffolk: $4.45 (up 9 cents)

Orange: $4.42 (up seven cents);

Nassau: $4.42 (up 8 cents);

Ulster: $4.42 (unp 8 cents);

Sullivan: $4.38 (up 6 cents).

The current average price at the pump is the highest ever recorded in New York State history.

