Politics

Trump Says Westchester Affordable Housing Policy 'Trying To Destroy Beautiful Place'

Zak Failla
President Donald Trump took a shot at Westchester.
President Donald Trump took a shot at Westchester. Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore (Wikipedia)

Westchester was a trending topic on social media this week after President Donald Trump called it “ground zero” in a tirade on low-income housing.

Trump took aim at Westchester during an interview on Fox News as he continues his crusade on low-income housing.

In 2009 county officials reached an affordable housing settlement in which the county agreed upon for hundreds of affordable housing units in one of the nation’s wealthiest areas.

“I know the suburbs,” Trump, who owns the Seven Spring estate in Bedford, said on Fox News. “Westchester was ground zero … okay … what they were trying to do. They were trying to destroy the suburban beautiful place. The American dream.

“They want low-income housing and with that comes a lot of other problems, including crime. It may not be nice to say but I’ll say it,”

Trump’s comments quickly went viral and were a hot topic on social media, with many firing back at the president.

“Having brought (the) Westchester case, I know it was ground zero for trying to open the American dream to those shut out by the social engineering of restrictive zoning,” Craig Gurian, of the Anti Discrimination posted on Twitter. “(By the way), most apartments went to families with household incomes of between ($50,000) and ($80,000).”

Trump previously made news in Westchester when he inflated the worth of his Bedford estate by hundreds of millions of dollars.

In one “Statements of Financial Condition," obtained by the Post for 2011, Trump exaggerated the value of his 200-acre Seven Springs estate in Bedford by $241 million.

In the statement, Trump said the property, “zoned for nine luxurious homes," was valued at $261 million, far more than the roughly $20 million quoted by Westchester assessors. 

Trump went on to state the homes would "yield significant cash flow," as he built them and sold them.

