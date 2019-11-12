Trump Pays $2M To Eight Charities For Repeatedly Breaking Laws, NY State AG Says

President Donald Trump has dished out $2 million to resolve a civil lawsuit that alleged illegal activities during the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the president has paid the $2 million court-ordered judgement to various nonprofit organizations for using charitable assets during the presidential primary in 2016.

The court order was part of James’ lawsuit against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, which include Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump that was filed in 2018.

The payment was ordered last month by a New York state judge. The charities were the Army Emergency Relief, the Children's Aid Society, Citymeals-on-Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha's Table, the United Negro College Fund, the United Way of National Capital Area, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

Additionally, Trump agreed to distribute the remaining $1.8 million left in the Donald J. Trump Foundation to the same eight charities. In all, each charity received $476,140.41.

As part of the settlement, Trump was required to agree to 19 admissions, acknowledging his personal misuse of funds at the Trump Foundation, and agreed to restrictions on future charitable service and ongoing reporting to the Office of the Attorney General, in the event he creates a new charity.

The settlement also included mandatory training requirements for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, which the three children have already undergone. Finally, the settlement required the Trump Foundation to shutter its doors last December and dissolve under court supervision.

“Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay the court-ordered $2M for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain,” James said. “These damages speak to the president’s abuse of power. No one is above the law.

"Funds have finally gone where they deserve - to eight credible charities. "My office will continue to fight for accountability because no one is above the law - not a businessman, not a candidate for office, and not even the president of the United States.”

