Trump Organization Hires Criminal Defense Attorney As Investigations Heat Up

The Trump organization has hired a veteran criminal defense attorney to represent it in Manhattan as investigations into the former president’s business dealings heat up.

Donald Fischetti, the 84-year-old Manhattan lawyer who has represented celebrities, congressmen, state Senators, and other high-profile clients, was retained this week by the Trump Organization to represent his organization.

Former Fischetti clients include South Carolina state Sen. Albert Carmichael Jr., who was convicted of buying votes during a 1980 Democratic primary, and former U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia and his wife, who had their 1989 public corruption convictions overturned.

Fischetti is a former law partner of Mark Pomerantz, the former federal prosecutor currently working on the investigation for the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.

Pomerantz was hired by Vance’s office in February as a special district attorney. He is currently taking a leave of absence from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

“I am so pleased that Ron has been added to the team,” Alan Futerfas, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, said to the Wall Street Journal. “He brings extraordinary experience, a depth of knowledge and wisdom that is invaluable and that we so appreciate.”

Vance’s probe began three years ago as his office investigated alleged hush money paid to women who claimed to have affairs with Trump before the 2016 presidential election. The investigation later expanded to include Trump’s family business dealings and finances.

The investigation into Trump’s finances is ongoing after the District Attorney’s office obtained the former president’s tax returns following a lengthy legal dispute that went to the Supreme Court as Trump’s attorneys sought to keep the documents private.

Investigators are also examining transactions at his Manhattan properties, including Trump Tower, the Seven Springs estate in Westchester, and a hotel in Chicago.

“Mr. Vance's office has said it is investigating possible bank, tax or insurance fraud,” the report states. "Prosecutors have subpoenaed information from former President Donald Trump's banks, lenders, an insurance broker, and other parties

