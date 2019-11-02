Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Politics

Trump Jr. Hits Back At Cuomo Over 'Good Riddance' Tweet Directed At President

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Another member of the Trump family took to social media to respond to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s jab after the president and First Lady announced they would be making their Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida their permanent residence.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, announced that he and his wife would no longer be claiming the Empire State as their home, citing tax purposes.

“Good riddance,” Cuomo tweeted in response to the news. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

Donald Trump Jr. was swift to reply to the governor, taking a shot of his own at Cuomo.

“Nice soundbite. Now do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week. I’ll wait,” he posted. “Also I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES.”

According to the New York Times, since becoming president, Trump has spent 99 days at Mar-a-Lago, as opposed to 20 days at Trump Tower.

Trump announced his address change on social media.

“1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence,” he posted.

“I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

In another tweet he stated, “few have been treated worse. I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of N

