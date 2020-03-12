Trump Calls Out NY AG By Name During 46-Minute Facebook Video

President Donald Trump was in a “New York State of Mind” this week during a 46-minute speech in which he called out the state's attorney general, Letitia James, for investigating his organization.

During his lengthy diatribe shown on Facebook, Trump expressed concerns about the various fraud investigations launched by James’ office and by other prosecutors in New York that he will have to confront when he leaves office next month.

James was the only New York prosecutor that Trump called out by name as the AG investigates his company over claims that he falsified his assets to ascertain illegal tax breaks and loans.

“The New York attorney general who recently ran for office campaigned without knowing me, stating ‘we will join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across this nation in removing this president from office.’ I never met her,” Trump stated.

“All it’s been is a big investigation in Washington and New York and anyplace else that can investigate.”

James was quick to respond, taking to Trump's preferred method of communication to hit back at the president.

“As the independently elected attorney general of New York, I have a sworn duty to protect and uphold state law,” she posted on Twitter. “Unlike the president and the unfounded accusations he hurled today, we are guided by the facts and the law, and the politics stop at the door. Period.”

When his term is complete, Trump could also face lawsuits and challenges from the Manhattan District Attorney, the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, and other prosecutors for fraud allegations that span decades.

“I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York, so that they can try to get me there,” Trump shouted during his speech. “It’s all been gone over, over and over again. For $48 million you go through tax returns, you go through everything."

An investigation has also been launched into alleged hush money that lawyer Michael Cohen paid to women who threatened to go public with claims of having affairs with the president.

James vowed to continue investigating Trump and his companies, despite the president’s protestations.

“Last year, after Michael Cohen’s testimony, our office opened an investigation into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization,” she added. “That investigation continues today.”

